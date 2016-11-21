Eastbourne MP fights for language students to be taken off immigration figures

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has vowed to fight rules forcing international language students visiting the town to be part of immigration figures.

She is working closely with local language schools leaders and made the pledge after meeting with students in Parliament last week as part of her work with an All Party Parliamentary Group on the issue.

“International students matter tremendously to Eastbourne and we have a long and fine history of welcoming young people from all around the world to our town,” said Mrs Ansell.

“I do not believe international students should be counted in immigration figures and, in a post-Brexit Britain, it is especially important we maintain our standing as a top destination for study.

“A big part of this will be making sure these students can come and learn as easily as possible.

“Of course, there must be rules on immigration and I know there have been abuses of the system in the past, but nothing should be done to deter young people from visiting to learn our language and find a love for our country.

“I have written to the Home Secretary urging her to take students out of the immigration figures. The vast majority come here to learn English not to settle illegally and so having them incorporated into the figures is clearly misleading and harmful.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.