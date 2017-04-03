Eastbourne MP ‘disappointed’ with Southern drivers’ rejection of deal

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said she is disappointed with news that Southern train drivers have rejected a second deal today (Monday, April 3).

Mrs Ansell said, “I’m incredibly disappointed ASLEF members have turned this deal down, especially when the union’s leadership recommended it to them.

“It was another chance to try and end this dispute and passengers will be frustrated this has happened and the spectre of industrial action has not gone completely away.

“The only good news is both sides are still committed to talks rather than having new strikes or returning to work to rule, and this is a framework both sides now must build on so this long-running dispute can be ended.

“I hope to hear an announcement soon that Govia Thameslink, Southern’s parent company, and the union are to resume talks as soon as possible.”

The ongoing dispute is over the introduction of driver-only operation on Southern services, where drivers are responsible for opening and closing train doors.