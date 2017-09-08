Eastbourne MP continues to seek cause of toxic gas cloud over Birling Gap

MP for Eastbourne Stephen Lloyd has made a new discovery in his search to identify the cause of the ‘noxious haze’ which covered Birling Gap and parts of Eastbourne on August 27.

According to the MP’s research, the Environment Agency’s usual protocol - setting up an air quality cell to take a sample of the toxic gas - was not followed on this occasion.

“I have written to the Environment Agency’s chief executive to ask why this wasn’t done,” said Mr Lloyd. “We need answers here and I’m sure we’ll get them.”

Though there has been much research and speculation as to where the chemical cloud came from, no clear cause has been established yet, according to Mr Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency were continuing to narrow down the list of more than 150 vessels which were in the region at the time, in an attempt to identify the source of the gas.

“It appears we still do not know who the culprit was,” said Mr Lloyd.