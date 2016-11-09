Eastbourne MP congratulates new president Trump

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has congratulated Donald Trump on his surprising US presidential victory today describing him as an “anti-estabishment candidate”.

Mrs Ansell said, “Congratulations to Donald Trump at the close of a very hard fought, bruising election campaign.

“He now has a mandate, but his first challenge will be to reunite people and in his in his victory speech he recognised that. “As someone who has never held political office or seen military service, he has come through as the anti-establishment candidate.

“Hilary Clinton’s experience, which should have stood her in good stead, instead proved her downfall.

“This has to be a lesson that all politicians across the globe now have to recognise. Many people feel alienated from their representatives and many are very angry because they feel they have not been listened to.

“Mr Trump tapped into that and he won.

“It’s fair to say governing will be a very different challenge to campaigning though and Mr Trump sets out with high ambition in his pledge to renew the American Dream and double growth.

“Britain and the US has long enjoyed a special relationship and I’m sure that relationship will endure.

“I know our own Prime Minister has extended her congratulations to him and I know the Government is looking forward to working with him on a range of important issues.”