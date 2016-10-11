Eastbourne MP and the anguish of losing a baby

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has given her support to Baby Loss Awareness Week, and emphasised the need for the best support to be provided to bereaved parents.

The annual event continues until Saturday (October 15) and highlights the fact pregnancy and baby loss affects thousands of families each year across the UK.

It can be devastating, not only for parents, but also their families and their friends and can have long-term lasting effects.

The week is an opportunity for parents to acknowledge and remember their precious babies and for people to talk openly about the subject of and raise awareness of pregnancy, baby and infant loss.

“Losing a baby at any stage is devastating and, without the right support, the effects can last a lifetime,” said Mrs Ansell.

“It’s been so little spoken of in times past I don’t think we’ve understood just how many parents have been through this experience and how traumatic it can be.

“It was only when I lost a baby myself that I learned that friends had known the pain of this loss, and how important it is to be able to talk. This was a great help at a difficult time.”

