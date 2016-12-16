Eastbourne mother at centre of battle against deportation

An online funding appeal has been launched to help a mother and daughter living in Eastbourne fight the threat of being deported.

Woan Ching and her four-year-old daughter Miyana are at the centre of a battle with the Home Office because while the little girl is a British citizen, her mother is not.

Friends say that when the relationship between Mrs Ching and her daughter’s father broke down, her eligibility to remain in the UK was revoked and she faces being deported back to Malaysia.

Mrs Ching, who is staying in a hostel with her young daughter, does not receive any benefits and lives on small financial help from Social Services.

While the Home Office now considers a fresh application for Mrs Ching to remain in the UK with her daughter, friends have launched a Go Fund Me appeal to help pay for legal costs.

Friend Nicole Lee said, “Their story is truly heartbreaking. Woan faces deportation, which in turn means so does Miyana, who started school in September and loves it and has thrived in the short time she has been there and made many friends.

“I am desperately trying to help raise £1,500 to pay the legal fees Woan has run up in her battle to stay.

“Woan is a good woman. She can’t take a paid job but has been volunteering at a Christian charity shop as well as the Food Bank to keep busy and give something back to the community. If she gets to stay, I know she will work so hard to create a better life for herself and Miyana. This is someone who wants to embrace our country as her own and work hard.”

The family is also being helped by MP Caroline Ansell.

She said, “From my understanding this is a complex issue going back many years. I have offered all the support I and my office can give at this very difficult time.”

For details and to donate visit www.gofundme.com/help-Miyana

