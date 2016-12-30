Eastbourne men convicted in Christmas drink-driving crackdown

An Eastbourne builder is among a number of people convicted for drink- or drug-driving as part of a Christmas campaign run by Sussex Police.

Officers carrying out dedicated patrols and responding to reports of incidents have so far made 187 arrests in the county in December.

Of these, 24 have already been convicted and a further 77 have been charged to appear before magistrates.

The builder Joe Calaca, 42, of Myrtle Road, was arrested in Seaside on December 3 and charged with driving with 81mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 21 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Another Eastbourne man, Josefa Maravilla, 34, a warehouseman, of Beatty Road, was arrested in Grove Road on December 11 and charged with driving with 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 29 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £240 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile another builder, Robert McEwen, 39, of Acorn Green, Hailsham, was arrested in St Leonards Road on December 4, and charged with driving with 116mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 21 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

The police operation, which aims to educate offenders and raise awareness of the risks of drink and drug-driving, launched on December 1 and ends on January 1.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex Police, said, “While the majority of people who drive on our county’s roads are responsible, there is still a minority who either don’t think or simply don’t care about the consequences of their actions.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is a serious offence and it won’t be tolerated.

“Last year, more than 70 people were either killed or seriously injured on the roads in Sussex due to drink-driving, and these collisions could so easily have been avoided.

“But drink and drug-driving doesn’t just cost lives; it will also cost you your licence, with a minimum 12-month disqualification for anyone convicted. In addition, it could cost you your job, your home, or your family and friends.

“It really is not worth the risk, and we would urge all motorists to think before they get behind the wheel of their car. Drink or drive; never both.”

You can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs call 999.