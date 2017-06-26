Eastbourne mans wins south coast comedy prize

An Eastbourne man has won South Coast Comedian of the Year 2017.

Martin Wratten, who went to Ringmer Community College, beat hopefuls from across the region to win first place last Thursday (June 22).

Martin won South Coast Comedian of the Year SUS-170626-120701001

Mr Wratten said, “It’s been a really amazing week. I’ve always loved comedy and watched lots of stand-up at the Congress Theatre growing up with my mum and dad.”

The 33-year-old had also won the Hastings Fringe Newcomer of the Year the week before.

He performed at the final in Portsmouth, compared by award-winning comedian James Alderson.

Mr Wratten said, “I remember going to Edinburgh Festival and being in awe of how one person could make a whole room forget their troubles and laugh.

“Since that moment it’s been something I’ve wanted to do. I’ve been gigging for about 18 months now and have been very lucky to play the Komedia in Brighton a few times.”