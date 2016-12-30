Eastbourne man wins national ‘love photograph’ contest

A touching photo taken by an Eastbourne man has taken first place in a national photography competition, collecting a grand prize worth £2,500.

Michael Berwick’s ‘Together’ depicts an older couple holding hands at their 30th wedding anniversary while their pet dogs look on.

Launched by relationship experts eHarmony.co.uk, the third annual Love Captured photography contest asked the nation to submit photographs demonstrating what ‘love’ means to them. Michael’s ‘Together’ fought off competition from more than 1,000 entries to rank first.

The winning photograph won plaudits from the judges for its charm and warmth just as much as the composition and soft, hazy light and colour. It was taken at the photographer’s parents’ 30th anniversary and features the couple’s hands in the foreground, aged with time and symbolic of enduring love. Also featured are their dogs, house and garden – all treasured assets in their life together.

The finalists’ photos were judged by a panel of experts in photography and romance, including Robert Dingle of the Art Fund, influential Instagrammer The Way We Met, family blogger Dad Blog UK, relationship expert Dr Linda Papadopoulos, and eHarmony’s Creative Services Group, who ranked each image on its ‘creativity’, ‘quality’ and ‘charm’.

eHarmony UK Country Manager Romain Bertrand said, “As this year’s competition closes, we’re thrilled to have seen so many fantastic and imaginative entries.”

Michael said, ““The moment came quite naturally – photos involving dogs are hard to arrange artificially! With the sun streaming in and my parents [Ian and Karen] sat together on their anniversary in their garden – which is their pride and joy and they built side by side – it’s a great symbol of romance standing the test of time.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.