It has taken this Eastbourne man six months of training three times a day to win a physique modelling competition.

Nathan Atkinson (pictured right) took part in the world championships at the O2 indigo in London on November 5.

He said, “I entered initially as an amateur in the beach body category where I made first place and gained my professional status. Later that day I was able to compete against the professionals where I also made second place.”