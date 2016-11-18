Eastbourne man to take his wife to Hawaii after winning £25k

An Eastbourne man who won almost £25,000 plans to splash his winnings on a second honeymoon with his wife in Hawaii.

Omar Isamihammed, 37, won the huge sum of £24,738 from a £38 stake on the 49s at Betfred in Cornfield Road.

The supermarket manager said, “When my three numbers 21, 26 and 39 came up I shouted out like you do – I think some people thought something was wrong.

“My wife Anna thought I was joking but I told her it was real and that I’d had my biggest-ever win.

The father of one said, “I went to Hawaii before I was married and will never forget it. It’s a brilliant place. The best place in the world.

“I never thought I would be able to afford to go back but I can now. It will be like a second honeymoon for us. Anna will be getting a nice present too – probably a diamond.

“We went to Ibiza when we got married 12 years ago which was good, but it wasn’t Hawaii.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.