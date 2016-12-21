Eastbourne man scoops £25,000 in casino showdown

An Eastbourne man has won £25,000 in a nationwide casino competition.

Carol Thomas came first in the final of the Monogram Master Series, with Rendezvous Casino. He went head to head with more than 40 people from around the country to claim the top prize in the grand final which was hosted at Nottingham Alea Casino.

The Monogram Masters Series is an exclusive ‘by invitation only’ event, hosted across the UK by Caesars Entertainment EMEA.

Each of the Caesars casinos offers their exclusive VIP customers the chance to buy into the tournament for £100. They then have the opportunity to compete for £5,000 in promotional chips prizes and a spot in the final.

Each of the eight Caesars casinos in the UK entered six players into the Grand Final – Carol was entered from the Brighton branch.

During the first day each player faced the Blackjack tables and the second the Roulette wheel, with each person winning points over the two days. The winner was simply the person with the most points at the end of the two days.

Carol said, “I was so excited to be part of the Monogram Masters Series but never dreamed that I would take the overall win.

“When it came to Blackjack I thought I was going home, but I played brave and managed to stay in. On the last day, there were six tables and I was on the last table to play, people had already made up their minds as to who the winner was going to be but I was determined to give it my best shot.

“It’s all about confidence and it paid off. When the Roulette wheel stopped spinning and I realised I had won, I was in shock. It has taken a while for it to sink in – I have to keep pinching myself. It’s unbelievable, I’m very thankful.”