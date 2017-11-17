Eastbourne man jailed for 15 years for series of rapes and assaults

An Eastbourne man has been given a 15-year sentence behind bars for a series of rapes and assaults against a woman, say Sussex Police.

Paul Brooks, 42, a builder, of Caldrick Crescent, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and an extended sentence on licence of a further five years when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on September 29 for sentencing, said officers.

Police said he had previously been found guilty of three rapes of a woman in Eastbourne.

He was also given three sentences of 30 months each, to run concurrently with each other and with the rape sentences, for three offences of causing actual bodily harm to the same woman.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and also given a Restraining Order to last indefinitely, prohibiting him from having any contact with the woman.

The sentencing follows an investigation by detectives from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

The detectives have praised the bravery of Brooks’ victim who was forced to give evidence at the trial.

Detective Constable Helen Upton said, “This was a complex and distressing case.

“We are glad that justice has now been done for the victim, who bravely supported the prosecution throughout and gave her evidence at trial.”