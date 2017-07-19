Eastbourne man is ‘Hottest Vegan’ finalist

Have your say

A fitness instructor from Eastbourne has reached the final of PETA’s Hottest Vegan competition.

Thirty-four-year-old Mark Goodwin is one of seven male finalists in the contest oragnised by the UK and Ireland animal charity.

“I went vegan 100 per cent for the animals – overnight!” said Mr Goodwin.

“I try to use my influence as a fitness coach to inform people that veganism is strong, healthy, and ethical.”

Other famous vegans include Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix and David Haye, according to PETA.

“Vegans are, on average, slimmer and healthier and have more energy than their meat-eating peers,” said PETA director Elisa Allen.

“There’s nothing hotter than compassion. Each one of the finalists in PETA’s contest is a testament to how sexy vegans are – inside and out,” she said.

The competition winners - one man and one woman - will receive an eight-course vegan taster menu for two at top London restaurant Gauthier Soho.

Voting is open until July 28 and winners will be chosen by PETA based on vote-count and other factors.

The winner of PETA’s Hottest Vegan title will be announced on August 4.

For more information and to vote in the contest, please visit PETA.org.uk.