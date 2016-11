Eastbourne fundraiser Chris Rose has dyed his hair pink in a brave move to raise awareness wherever he goes.

Chris, 59, had his hair professionally died for Breast Cancer Awareness month. His wife was diagnosed with the disease in 2011. He is no stranger to charity work, having fundraised for the JPK Project for many years.

His daughter Katy has a learning disability and they hope she will live in the residential centre when it is built.