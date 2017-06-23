Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police investigating a stabbing in Eastbourne have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers said the 39-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, after he was stabbed in Pevensey Road at 10.40pm on Sunday (June 18).

He received treatment for a wound to his chest and his hand before being released, said Sussex Police.

The victim had an argument with a man who had shouted at him earlier in the evening. As he and his friend walked along Pevensey Road, a man came up to the victim and stabbed him. He ran off in the direction of Susans Road, according to a police spokesperson.

The 51-year-old Eastbourne man was detained, questioned and released on bail until July 19.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing.

If you have any information you can report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial Operation Basildon