Eastbourne man arrested in drink-drive crackdown

An Eastbourne was among a dozen more motorists convicted in the summer crackdown by Sussex Police on drink- and drug-drivers.

The individuals were arrested as part of Operation Dragonfly, Sussex Police’s dedicated drink- and drug-driving campaign.

John Rudwick, 53, a refuse worker, of Court Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Kingfisher Drive on June 11 and charged with being in charge of a vehicle with 67mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court on October 7 he had his driving licence endorsed with 10 points. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £200 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Mokrzycki, 31, of Danum Close, Hailsham, was arrested on July 8 and charged with driving with 4.4mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

The pizza delivery man pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 21 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £100 fine, £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Of the 205 arrests made during the Operation Dragonfly campaign, a total of 149 have now been convicted.

Police advise people in Sussex to text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink- or drug-driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

To keep up to date with officers looking for drink- or drug-drivers, follow #opdragonfly on Twitter.

Furthermore, police remind the public if they know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs to call 999.

