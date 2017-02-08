Eastbourne man arrested in connection with fireworks burglary

Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of £17,000-worth of fireworks from an Eastbourne warehouse.

This comes after two thieves escaped with a large quantity of fireworks from ESK in Courtlands Road on January 24, in what police have called a “carefully planned and targeted theft”.

A 26-year-old Eastbourne man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

He was questioned and released on bail until Friday, March 3, pending further inquiries, according to Sussex Police.

The store is offering a £500 reward for information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the men involved.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 255 of 25/01.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or phone 101.