Eastbourne man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious head injuries from ‘altercation’

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was left with serious head injuries from an ‘altercation’ on Eastbourne seafront.

Police were called to the incident at the junction between Terminus Road and Grand Parade at 10.48am yesterday (Sunday).

According to police, a pedestrian was standing in the middle of a road crossing when an argument broke out between him and a motorcyclist.

This then, said police, became a fight, with both parties exchanging blows to one another.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from Eastbourne, was air-lifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening head injuries, said Sussex Police.

A 54-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, said a police spokesperson. He has since been released under investigation.

If you witnessed the incident and have any information you can report it online or call 101 quoting reference 532 of 29/10.