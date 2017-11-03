Eastbourne Magistrates Court Results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, from October 23 - October 26.

October 23:

A 16 year old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found guilty of being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at Hailsham on October 7. They were referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel.

David Piecha, 23, of Susans Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 8. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

October 24:

Beverley Dodd, 54, of Astair Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on October 7. She was fined £675 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Kevin Keeley, 31, of the Oak Field, Pett, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing beer, worth £9.58, from the Co-op store in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 30. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for possession of a knife blade in a public place. He was fined £50.

October 25:

Martin Carter, 46, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to sending Voicemail messages that were grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character. The offence took place at Eastbourne between August 1 and August 14. He was given a two year conditional discharge. The court also issued a restraining order.

Ashley Cartwright, 33, of Lindfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 8. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Joe Guyver, 20, of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a balded article (a locking knife) in a public place. The offence took place at Eastbourne railway station on October 7. The court made a community order.

Josh Saunders, 29, of Lagham Road, Godstone, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Langley Rise, Eastbourne, on August 24, with cannabis and cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 15 months.

James Hurle, 21, of Bridge End, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Station Road, Hailsham, on June 14, otherwise in accordance with a licence. He was fined £40.