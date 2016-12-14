Eastbourne magistrates’ court closes this week

Magistrates at Eastbourne will sit for the last time on Friday (December 16) as the criminal court closes due to government cuts.

The county court also within the Old Orchard Road building will close at the end of March.

The closure was announced earlier this year when the Ministry of Justice said it needed to close 64 courts and tribunal services to save money.

Talks are ongoing to find a local venue as opposed to people having to travel to Hastings, where the nearest magistrates’ court is.

Eastbourne Law Society president Richard Palmer said his members remained disappointed at the decision to reduce the functions of the courts in Eastbourne.

“The closure of the criminal court and county court in town will undermine access to justice for residents of Eastbourne and the immediate vicinity,” he said.

“We hope the decision is taken to keep some remaining court functions in the town for the benefit of Eastbourne residents.”