Eastbourne lifeguards warn of red flag swimming dangers after family rescue

Lifeguards are reminding beachgoers of the dangers of swimming when a red flag is flying after a family was rescued off Eastbourne beach yesterday (July 18).

The family of three, two adults and a teenager, got into difficulty in the late afternoon when an unusual combination of wind and sea conditions created strong undercurrents.

Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “When the red flag is flying it is not just an advisory, it’s actually a warning that swimming could be very dangerous.”

Five Eastbourne lifeguards entered the sea to rescue the family who are now safe and well after being were treated by two ambulances on the scene.

The incident follows two other rescues and six first aid treatments conducted by the team at Eastbourne’s Lifeguard Station yesterday.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne lifeguards said the town has seen a huge increase in sea swimming, stand up paddle-boarding and kayaking this year thanks to warmer sea temperatures, which have already reached 20°C this month.

Beach visitors are advised to check in at the Lifeguard Station for the latest sea conditions, and stay out of the sea completely when the red flag is flying.

Children can learn more about safety in the sea at the Tyro Lifeguard Courses run by the lifeguard team every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the summer holidays.

Eastbourne Lifeguard Station is open every day from May 1 to September 30 from 10am to 6pm until 31 August and 10am to 5pm throughout September.

For more information or to book a Tyro Lifeguard course visit www.visiteastbourne.com/seafront.