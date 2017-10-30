Eastbourne Lifeboats receive generous cheque from Beachy Head Lighthouse Walk

Hundreds of walkers raised £500 for Eastbourne Lifeboats by taking part in a fundraising hike to Beachy Head Lighthouse.

Members of the local RNLI were presented with the cheque from the organisers of the recent Lighthouse Walk.

Alan Young of Sovereign AM Rotary Club presented the cheque to Terry Colbran, Eastbourne Lifeboat’s Community Safety Officer.

The money was raised via entry fees and donations when hundreds of people took advantage of the spring tides to walk from Holywell to the Beachy Head lighthouse and back.

Other charities including the Paint the Stripes group benefited from the event.