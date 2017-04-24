Eastbourne lifeboat rescues stricken yacht with engine failure

Eastbourne inshore lifeboat launched on Sunday afternoon (April 23) to assist a yacht which had suffered engine failure back to Sovereign Harbour.

The skipper of the 30ft yacht contacted Sovereign Harbour shortly after 3pm while two miles south of the marina to report that his vessel was in trouble and that he was unable to enter the harbour entrance without assistance.

With both marina locks operating at full capacity, harbour staff were unable to assist so the request was passed to HM Coastguard.

They in turn requested the launch of Eastbourne lifeboats. The volunteer inshore lifeboat crew was paged and members were alongside the casualty vessel within a few minutes.

A lifeboat crewman was put aboard and rigged a towline. The yacht was then taken under tow to the safety of the marina locks.