Eastbourne lifeboat helps yacht in Sovereign Harbour

Eastbourne’s volunteer lifeboat crew assisted a boat off Sovereign Harbour on Tuesday morning (August 1).

The all-weather lifeboat Diamond Jubilee launched at 6.30am to help an 11 metre yacht which had fishing gear tangled in its propeller.

The yacht with two people on board had just left the harbour and was on its way to Dover when it became entangled within a mile of the harbour entrance.

Rope was cut away but a spokesperson for Eastbourne lifeboat said the rudder remained jammed, making it impossible to steer the boat.

Two volunteer crew members from the lifeboat towed the vessel and returned it to safety in the marina locks.