Eastbourne lifeboat called to windsurfer in trouble

Eastbourne RNLI has been kept busy this week with a number of call outs.

Lifeboats were requested to launch to investigate an object, possibly a person, in the water off Langney Point, following several 999 calls to HM Coastguard on Tuesday evening (September 12)

With gale force winds forecast by the Met Office, the decision was made to launch Eastbourne’s all-weather lifeboat to investigate.

The volunteer crew, along with local coastguards, conducted a thorough search of the area but nothing was found.

Having later been informed the object was seen moving against the tide, an RNLI spokesperson said it was assumed to be one of the seals which have taken up residence in Sovereign Harbour.

Then, whilst returning to station the crew received another report that a windsurfer was in difficulties in Pevensey Bay. A search was being conducted when the coastguards on scene located the windsurfer safely back on shore.

On Wednesday (September 13), Eastbourne lifeboats took delivery of a new Bobcat inshore lifeboat launch and recovery vehicle.

This will replace the existing unit which has seen 10 years of service and has now been returned to HQ for refurbishment.