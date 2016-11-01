Eastbourne level crossing to close

A level crossing is to close at Eastbourne amid fears for children’s safety.

Network Rail says it is closing the level crossing at Willingdon Trees after repeated near misses, many of which have involved young children, and it will be replaced with a safe footbridge by the end of May next year.

The rail firm is holding a public meeting on Monday November 7 at Willingdon Trees Community centre and says the level crossing will close by Sunday November 13.

John Halsall at Network Rail said, “I believe the risk of death or serious injury at the crossing is too high to wait until a replacement footbridge is built and that the crossing must be closed as soon as possible.

“The decision to close the crossing is not one that has been made lightly and I understand its closure will significantly inconvenience local people but despite this the risk is too severe.

“It comes after repeated near misses, many of those incidents involving young children.

“The temporary closure will be made on safety grounds by East Sussex County Council and follows a Network Rail request.”

The meeting is at 7pm.