Eastbourne lawyer found dead

A lawyer from Eastbourne has been found murdered in Nigeria.

Ken Atsuwete, also a highly respected human activist, is believed to have been gunned down on the morning of August Bank Holiday Monday in Port Harcourt in Rivers State in the south of the country.

He, his wife Wendy and the couple’s three children live in Magnolia Walk and all the family are regular churchgoers.

Police in Nigeria have confirmed Mr Atsuwete was assassinated and have launched a hunt for his killers.

The Rivers Police has vowed that his killers “will be fished out and face the full wrath of the law”.

A police spokesperson described the incident as “pure assassination,” and said the force has swung into action and would ensure that killers are brought to book.

According to the spokesperson, a preliminary investigation showed that Atsuete might have been shot in his car after struggling with the armed men.

“The killers used Mr Atsuwete’s car to escape, abandoned it, ran into another car and escaped with it,” said the spokesperson.

“This is an unfortunate thing that has happened. His body has been deposited at the mortuary and a police investigation has commenced.”

According to Nigerian newspaper reports, Mr Atsuwete was killed after threatening to expose conduct by the Nigerian political group, the Peoples Democratic Party.

The claims have been made by the PDP’s political opponent the All Progressives Congress, which Mr Atsuwete had links with.

In Eastbourne, friends of Mr Atsuwete paid tribute to him.

Steve Blaber at Kings Church said, “He was a lovely man with a lovely family.

“It has come as a huge shock.

“He was a man of great integrity, a very highly respected lawyer in Nigeria.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.