Eastbourne landlady gets engaged on the i360

An Eastbourne couple have recently become engaged after a proposal 450ft in the air on the Brighton i360.

Rebecca Elms, 49, and Andy Dyer, 44, were at the top of the newly-opened attraction when he got down on one knee.

She said, “I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was embarrassing! Lots of people were there, and everyone was staring.

“Then when I said yes everyone was cheering and congratulating us.”

Rebecca, who is the landlady at the Counting House pub in Old Town, says the pair have since set a date for the wedding in July next year.

They held an official engagement and Hallowe’en party at the pub last weekend.

Around 10 couples have got engaged on the British Airways i360 pod so far. According to a spokesperson for the ‘vertical pier’, the first was on Saturday August 8, a few days after it opened.

A British Airways i360 spokesperson said, “We would like to congratulate Andy and Becky on their engagement.

“The British Airways i360 pod is proving to be a popular and very romantic place in which to propose.

The views, especially around sunset, are quite spectacular, and many couples like to toast the occasion with a glass of sparkling wine at the Nyetimber Sky Bar on board afterwards.”