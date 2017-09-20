Eastbourne indie film destined for Cannes needs public’s help

Time is running out to help support an Eastbourne-based indie film set to be shown at Cannes.

13 Graves is a low budget ‘folk horror’ feature film which is to be shot in Broadstone Warren scout camp at the end of October.

Starring local actors Greg Draven, Jon Campling, and Gareth Wildig, and with 80 per cent of its cast and crew from the area, it needs the public’s help to fund shooting and post production costs.

Director John Langridge said, “Eastbourne is rich with talent, you don’t have to go to London to get it.

“You can make it here, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.

“We are committed to putting Eastbourne on the filmmaking map. There’s a breadth of talent in the town.”

The film follows two hitmen who, in disposing of their latest victim, are stalked by a malevolent supernatural force.

Made by locally-based Drop Dead Films, it has been snapped up by distribution company Evolutionary Films, and will be available for sale at retail outlets after its cinema release.

A crowdfunding campaign is running to help make 13 Graves as high quality as possible.

People can donate anything from £5-£10,000, which gives the contributor a range of perks to choose from – from screening tickets to a credit in the film itself.

To support the fundraiser, which closes on September 30, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/13-graves-film-horror

And for more information about the film, visit www.13gravesthemovie.com

For the teaser trailer, click the video.