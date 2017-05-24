Eastbourne hustings postponed after Manchester attack

A General Election hustings has been postponed after the attack in Manchester on Monday.

The event, originally planned for this evening, is to be rescheduled by organisers Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce following the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 22 people, including children, at Manchester Arena.

A statement from Eastbourne Chamber said, “Following Monday night’s monstrous attack and the Government’s decision to suspend campaigning, we will be postponing tonight’s Hustings. We are hoping to reschedule and will give full details as soon as they are confirmed.

“During this time, our thoughts are with the victims and families affected by the attack in Manchester and we will be holding a one minute silence during the event in memory of those lost and injured.”