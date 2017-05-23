Eastbourne hustings cancelled after Manchester attack

A General Election hustings set for this evening (Tuesday) has been cancelled after the attack in Manchester last night.

Parties have agreed to suspend all election campaigning after what police say is a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 22 people, including children, following a concert at Manchester Arena.

A statement from Eastbourne Friends of the Earth, co-hosting the environmental hustings at the Town Hall, said, “We have now heard back from all the local parliamentary candidates, who are now obliged by their national parties to suspend all election campaigning as a result of the terrible news from Manchester.

“The responses from the local candidates confirm what we suspected: that the hustings tonight count as election campaigning and therefore subject to the national party suspensions of campaigning.

“Therefore, we can officially confirm that the hustings part of tonight’s event is will not happen, and we will inform all ticket holders on our Eventbrite site of that fact.

“However, we will still be at the Town Hall tonight and we will have some knowledgeable speakers to inform us about key environmental issues, so you are all still very much welcome to come along tonight to share your concerns about such issues and learn what Friends of the Earth and the United Nations are doing about them. No need to book now!

“A minute’s silence for the victims of the Manchester bombing will be observed at the start of tonight’s event.”

The event, running now without the party candidates, starts at 7.30pm.