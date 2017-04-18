Eastbourne house prices in top ten fastest growing in UK

Eastbourne house prices are among the top 10 fastest growing in the UK, according to a recent study.

The town came 9th in data collected by estate agents Leaders, which compared Zoopla data for all 122 locations in which it operates a branch. House prices have risen by 6.58 per cent in the past year, while Godalming, Surrey, was the top at 10.16 per cent.

Kevin Shaw, national sales director at Leaders, said, “With house prices heading upwards by more than 10 per cent in the last year, it is clear Godalming is an incredibly popular place to live and demand for property in the town is high.

“Such considerable growth in areas like Godalming is proof that the UK property market is extremely robust and continues to perform extremely well, despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit and the recent triggering of Article 50.

“With positivity sweeping through the market, Godalming is far from the only town to witness huge house price increases this year.

“Seaside towns such as Eastbourne and Clacton-on-Sea, along with historic cities like Winchester and commuter hotspots such as Walton-on-Thames all made our top 10, underlining the fact rises in house prices have been felt in all locations and all types of towns.

“Increases have been strongest of all in the south-east, with Hampshire, Surrey and Essex each contributing more than one location to our top 10.

“A lack of supply and increasing demand is helping to drive house prices across the UK. As such, sellers can be confident of getting a great price for their homes and achieving a quick sale, while buyers need to act quickly to secure their preferred property.”

The top 10 places where house prices have risen in the last year are:

1) Godalming, Surrey: 10.16 per cent

2) Southsea, Hampshire: 7.67 per cent

3) Walton-on-Thames, Surrey: 7.51 per cent

4) Buckingham, Buckinghamshire: 7.49 per cent

5) Winchester, Hampshire: 7.25 per cent

6) Braintree, Essex: 6.88 per cent

7) Ipswich, Suffolk: 6.84 per cent

8) Clacton-on-Sea, Essex: 6.72 per cent

9) Eastbourne, East Sussex: 6.58 per cent

10) Witham, Essex: 6.47 per cent

For more information visit www.leaders.co.uk.