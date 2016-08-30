Eastbourne hotel appeals for help after antique clock theft

An Eastbourne hotel is appealing for public help after the theft of an antique clock.

The Hydro Hotel say they believe the clock was stolen from its premises in Mount Road at around 5.15am on Thursday morning (August 25).

General manager Jonathan Owen says the ornate clock (pictured) may have been taken from outside the restaurant as the hotel opened for deliveries.

The wooden wind-up clock is thought to be between 80 and 90 years-old and is decorated with a gold face.

Mr Owen says the hotel is offering a reward for its safe return.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police received a report of an antique clock being stolen from the Hydro Hotel in Eastbourne. The report was made at about 8.20am on August 25. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 293 of 25/08."

