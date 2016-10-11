Eastbourne hotel among the top 10 for views

An Eastbourne hotel has been named by The Good Hotel Guide as having one of the best views in the country.

Belle Tout Lighthouse, at Beachy Head, was listed in the Editor’s Choice category Rooms With a View.

And what a view it has. Perched atop the cliff, Belle Tout offers stunning and unique 360 degree views of the sea and surrounding National Park countryside.

The hotel, which opened for guests in 2010, made national news when it was literally moved back from the cliff edge in 1999 due to erosion.

The Good Hotel Guide 2017: Great Britain and Ireland, celebrates the best independently-owned hotels of their kind in the UK and Ireland.

Its Editor’s Choice awards highlight the top 10 hotels in a total of 20 designated categories.

Properties are chosen solely on merit, and all entries are rewritten each year.

According to The Good Hotel Guide, readers’ reports are painstakingly scrutinised, and reports from inspectors are based on anonymous visits.

Visit www.belletout.co.uk for more information.

