Eastbourne Henry Hoover fan’s dreams come true in factory trip

One Henry Hoover fan’s dreams came true when a multinational vacuum company invited him for a factory tour.

Curtis Dyer, of Old Town, has always had a keen interest in Numatic vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and other electrical items.

So the 21-year-old, who has autism and an associated learning disability, was delighted to be welcomed to a two day tour of the Numatic factory in Somerset.

Supported by his keyworker Ben Russell, of QRC Dom Care Ltd, Curtis was shown different parts of the factory and then invited out to dinner.

At the end of the visit he thanked staff for ‘making his dream come true’.

Dave Burwood, Numatic customer services manager and host for the visit complimented Curtis on his enthusiasm and knowledge of the products.

He said, “Curtis met dozens of people and he brought a smile to all of our faces, every office he went into he was very polite and was interested in everything that was going on.

“I must admit the whole experience made me feel very humble and I am so glad I took the opportunity to look after them both for their tour.”

Curtis is described by his care workers as a ‘sociable, friendly young man who enjoys engaging with and chatting to others’.

He lives in a supportive living service run by QRC Dom Care Ltd in a property shared with four others.

He has been supported to attend Sussex Downs College for the past two years where he has completed two years of a general foundation course.

Curtis completed his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award last year and now aims to complete a Silver Award.

Founded in Somerset in 1969, Numatic International makes the iconic smiling Henry vacuum, a familiar face in many households.