Eastbourne headteacher resigns

The headteacher of an Eastbourne school has resigned.

Lea Gilbert will leave Gildredge House in April next year for a new job as headteacher at a school in Nairobi in Kenya.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Gilbert said it was with some sadness that she was leaving.

“I have accepted the position of headteacher designate of Brookhouse Runda, an all-through school,” she said.

“I shall leave Gildredge House on April 13, almost exactly four years to the day since I arrived here.

“With this appointment, I will be able to fulfil my desire to branch into international education, while at the same time using my skills and experience in setting up a school from its very beginning.

“The new school, Brookhouse Runda, will be under the umbrella of the Inspired Group and will be a sister school to the internationally renowned G20 school, Brookhouse Karen.

“I shall always maintain a special relationship with Gildredge House and have every intention of forging a close link with Brookhouse, bringing the two schools close together in the spirit of international education.”

Mrs Gilbert said she wanted to reassure parents of her “absolute commitment” to Gildredge House in her remaining months as headteacher of the school and to the “opportunities and challenges ahead during that time”.

Chair of the governors at Gildredge House Julian Mace said Mrs Gilbert had been a passionate and inspiring headteacher.