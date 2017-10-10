Eastbourne Harbour eatery is sold

A Sovereign Harbour business has been sold after administrators were brought in.

BM Advisory LLP was appointed administrators of Eastbourne-based Bright Ideas Studio Limited, which traded as Seasons Restaurant and Coffee Lounge at The Waterfront, and successfully concluded a sale of the company’s business and assets to 4 Seasons (Eastbourne) Limited.

Bright Ideas Studio Limited began trading in 2000 originally occupying one retail unit and expanding into three neighbouring units in 2007.

The administrators said from 2013 it operated a very popular café and bistro business, Seasons, from the premises employing up to 35 local people.

But they said due to financial pressures generally and the ill health of one of the company’s directors, the company sought insolvency advice.

Following four weeks of marketing, a number offers were received and the business and assets were sold.

Andrew said, “The sale preserves the jobs of all of the 29 current employees and ensures continuity of service for the company’s loyal customer base. It remains business as usual.”