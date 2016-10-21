Eastbourne hair stylist wows with ‘unicorn’ hair at national event

An Eastbourne hair stylist was chosen to perform a live demonstration of her ‘unicorn’ hair at a national event.

Charlotte Mckenna, of Polegate, was stunned to be asked to be the demo artist for punk hair brand Manic Panic at Salon International’s professional hairstyling exhibition in London.

Charlotte with her unicorn hair model Reo SUS-161021-120952001

She has been a hairdresser for 15 years and was one of just three stylists in the UK asked to represent the company and its bright hair colours.

Just a day after launching Facebook and Instagram accounts showing her brightly-coloured hair styling, Charlotte was emailed by Manic Panic asking her to take part in the event.

“I asked them if it was a joke. It’s a huge company I have admired for years. I even had a bit of a cry!” she said.

She transformed the hair of her model, Reo Dutton, from blonde to multi-coloured ‘unicorn’ at the event on Monday (October 17).

Hair model Reo with Tish Bellomo of Manic Panic SUS-161021-121014001

Charlotte said, “It was my favourite hair look so far. I pushed myself more than normal because I could do anything I wanted on my model’s hair.

“I thought I would be quite nervous, but everyone on the team was so welcoming.

“Still it was a bit intimidating, with 50 people taking photos and videos while I was working.”

Charlotte also got to meet Tish Bellomo, creator and director of Manic Panic and a former backing vocalist for the legendary pop band Blondie.

She said, “I didn’t know she would be there! She’s an icon, she was a big part of the punk era.”

Colourful hair is Charlotte’s main work now, and she is known for her vibrant transformations.

And now she has been officially asked to be Manic Panic’s newest sponsored stylist, which will be a huge boost for her freelance business.

For more information visit Charlotte McKenna Hair and Nails on Facebook or Instagram.

