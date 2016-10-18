Eastbourne gym is crowned gym chain of the year

The company that runs an Eastbourne gym has been named gym chain of the year.

The parent company of The Gym Eastbourne, at Soverign Harbour, won Gym Chain of the Year in the 2017 Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards.

James Smith, General Manager at the Eastbourne gym said, “It’s a proud moment for us to be named Gym Chain of the Year and we will continue to serve our local community by providing the very best experience for members.”

The Gym Group runs 82 low-cost no contract 24/7 gyms across the UK.

It was founded in 2007 by CEO John Treharne, a former England squash player.

A spokesperson for the company said, “The Gym Group’s vision is to provide affordable access to exercise facilities and expert help to every person who wants to improve their wellbeing, whatever their starting point or destination.”

The Innovation & Excellence Awards give recognition to businesses that are leading the way in their respective industries, and the awards are open to organisations and individuals working in a wide range of sectors around the world.

This is the second accolade The Gym Eastbourne has received from the Corporate LiveWire Awards.

The company was the first group operator to be awarded the Investors in People Gold Accreditation, joining the top seven per cent of accredited organisations in the UK.

The Gym Eastbourne is located at Unit 4C Sovereign Harbour Retail Park, with a monthly membership of £15.99.

For more information, visit www.thegymgroup.com.

