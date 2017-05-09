Eastbourne Green Party selects its General Election candidate

The Eastbourne Green Party has selected its candidate for the General Election on June 8.

Alexandra Hough was chosen by local party members at a meeting with a large majority against two other candidates.

A former chartered physiotherapist who worked at Eastbourne DGH, she has lived in and around Eastbourne for 20 years and stood for Old Town in the County Council election last week.

Mrs Hough now works freelance as a writer, lecturer and clinician and says she has “at last the luxury of being able to put time into my other passion, politics”.

She aims to bring to this role knowledge of health and education, and her concerns for the town include pollution and its ‘disjointed’ transport system and the effects these have on children.

With two degrees and three professional qualifications, Mrs Hough has also been a counsellor and a councillor for Eastbourne and says she has been a disability champion and part of the Save the DGH campaign.

Mrs Hough says she loves living in Eastbourne, walking her greyhound on the Downs, biking along the seafront and growing enough tomatoes in her garden to supply her household and the food bank. She also enjoys a spot of ‘guerrilla gardening’.