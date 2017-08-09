Eastbourne general election expenses revealed

The total amount of money spent by each parliamentary candidate in the June election campaign has been revealed.

The election agents for the four candidates from the Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats have logged the total spending during the campaign.

Liberal Democrat candidate Stephen Lloyd, who won back his seat as the MP for Eastbourne, is revealed to have spent a total of £12,981.07, less than Conservative candidate Caroline Ansell.

The previous Conservative MP for Eastbourne received a total of £20,540 in donations and spent £13,253.38 of the money on the campaign to defend her place as MP for Eastbourne.

Stephen Lloyd spent all donations received on his campaign, with the majority of the money spent on leaflets, posters and other advertising.

Labour candidate Jake Lambert spent £1,030.98 on his campaign, none of which was from donations.

The money for Mr Lambert’s campaign was spent on printing posters and flyers as well as Facebook advertising.

Alexandra Hough for the Green Party had no recorded spending, according to the report logged by her election agent Ivor Hueting.

The limit for all candidates was £13.288.38.

Stephen Lloyd beat Conservative Caroline Ansell, who had previously ousted him in the 2015 election, with a 1,609 vote majority.

Mrs Ansell polled 25,315 votes, compared to 20,934 in 2015.

Labour candidate Jake Lambert increased his vote from 4,143 votes in the 2015 General Election to 4,671 this time.

The Green Party’s Alex Hough took 510 votes, compared to 1,351 when Andrew Durling stood for the party in 2015.

The result was announced at Eastbourne Town Hall at 3.25am on Friday June 9 by returning officer, the town’s mayor Pat Hearn.