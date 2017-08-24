Eastbourne GCSEs: Seaford Head students celebrate ‘excellent’ results

Year 11s at Seaford Head are celebrating an ‘outstanding’ batch of GCSE results today.

The school said pupils responded ‘extremely positively’ to the challenge of the new assessment framework and fully deserve their excellent results, with 70 per cent of students securing a level 9-4 in both English and Maths GCSEs – this, the school says, will be significantly above the national average.

Underneath these impressive headline figures are some outstanding individual successes.

Jonathan Wood, Jonjo Hughes, Alfie Preece and Megan Carter all secured at least 8 A*/ A grades and 3 level 8/9s.

Mr Bob Ellis, the Head Teacher, said, “The outstanding GCSE and A Level outcomes secured this year are testament to the hard work of our students and the fantastic support they receive from their families and staff at the school.

“Congratulations to all our students who performed so well in this year’s exams.”

Visit the Seaford Head School website for a more detailed breakdown of the results.