Eastbourne GCSEs: Moira House girls achieve ‘outstanding’ results

Moira House Girls School said it is delighted with the results its girls have achieved today (Thursday).

This year 33 per cent of pupils achieved A*-A and 78 per cent received A* to C grades.

A spokesperson said the girls should be ‘incredibly proud’ and that, ‘For a non- selective school we continue to produce outstanding added value’.

A special mention has been awarded to Hope Parish, Raphaella McDavitt-Lowe and Eloise Deaville-Bray who achieved A*/A in all of their 11 subjects.

Elodie Vallantine, Head of School, is extremely happy with the girls’ achievements this year.

She said, “This is yet another excellent set of results and we are extremely proud of our girls. We are excited about their future and driving them onto succeed in their A-Level studies.”