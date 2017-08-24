Eastbourne GCSEs: Excellent results a ‘testament’ to Ratton pupils’ hard work

Ratton school says it has made ‘tremendous progress’ with its pupils’ GCSE results today (Thursday).

Headteacher, Huxley Knox-Macaulay, was delighted with the excellent set of results.

He said, “In a year of significant change with the new GCSE courses, we have seen 77 per cent of students achieve grade 4 (C grade equivalent) and above in English and 63 per cent achieving grades 9-4 in English and Maths combined.

“We have also had 14 different subjects improve their A*-C grades on our record breaking results last year.

“We have made tremendous progress this year and these results are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students and dedicated staff combined with the support of parents/carers.

“The following students achieved a large number of A/A* grades including Abigail Thompson (13 – including 12 A*), Kate Perry (11), Sahara Moshref (10), Caitlin Nevill (10), Elliot Lister (10).

“There were also many other notable successes where our students made significant progress over their time with us. We wish all the outgoing Year 11 students the best of luck with future study and careers.”