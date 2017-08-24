Eastbourne GCSEs: Causeway pupils jump for joy on results day

Pupils at Causeway School are celebrating after achieving some ‘outstanding’ GCSE results today (Thursday).

Head Teacher, Liza Leung, said, “We are delighted with the achievements of our students, particularly in light of the new grading system and more demanding Maths and English exams this year.

“Our students have worked really hard and thoroughly deserve our congratulations.”

The school’s results for the new English and Mathematics exams were described as ‘very encouraging’ with 57 percent of students attaining 9-4 grades in English Language and 55 percent achieving 9-4 grades in Maths.

The Basics measure was 47 per cent and 60 percent of students achieved A*-C or 9-4 grades in all their exams. There were exceptional results for Triple Science and Spanish, with 100 per cent of students passing Chemistry and 88 percent of students gaining A*-C grades in Spanish, of which nearly half were A* or A grades.

Students celebrating outstanding results include Ellie Hughes with a set of 12 A*-C and 9-4 grades and Callum Musk who achieved 11.

Both Ellie and Callum were awarded the highest possible Grade 9 for English Literature.

Other high flyers include Molly Stammers who passed 11 GCSEs, to include seven A*s, and Tanya Sharma, Chris Barrass, Alex Woodcock and Chloe-Louise Farrant who all received more than 5 As and A*s.

Ms Leung said, “These results show how quickly Causeway has improved since January when we began working with Swale Academies Trust. We’re really proud of our students and are looking forward to September and continuing to build on what we have achieved together so far.”