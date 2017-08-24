Eastbourne GCSE Results: ‘Exceptional performances’ from pupils at Willingdon School

Pupils at Willingdon Community School have been praised for ‘exceptional’ performances in their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Thirty per cent of students at the school achieved A/A* in 3 or more subjects.

And 68 per cent of students were awarded grade 4 or higher in both English and Maths.

More than 80 per cent of students have achieved a grade 4 in English and 70 per cent of students awarded a grade 4 in Maths.

Headteacher, Emily Beer is delighted with the first set of results under her leadership following on from a ‘Good’ rating in the school’s latest Ofsted visit.

She said, “Staff and students have responded with determination and resilience to the huge challenges presented by changes to the exam system.”

Exceptional performances include Lauren Taylor achieving outstanding results of 10 A*/9s closely followed by Thomas Poole, Louise Whittle, Jessica Vinson and Ben King all achieving 10 A*/A grades.

Reflecting the inclusive nature of the school, Zack Reed, despite his visual impairment, achieved 2 grades higher than expected in his subjects. Other subjects delivering outstanding results include Art, Ethics, Science, Catering and Drama.