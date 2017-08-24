Eastbourne GCSE Results: Cavendish School ‘Extremely proud’ of Year 11 pupils

Pupils at Cavendish School have been praised by delighted staff and governors for achieving ‘excellent results’ today (Thursday).

For a second consecutive year, more than 71 per cent of its Year 11s achieved Grades 9-4 in English and Maths and 65 per cent achieving combined results.

Cavendish pupils celebrate their GCSE results SUS-170824-113621001

Headteacher, Peter Marchant, said, “We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our Year 11 pupils. Our results across all subjects reflect the hard work and commitment of pupils, parents and staff.

“More than 90 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in Triple Science, Art, RE, Music and Photography. The results are another indication of the progress the school has made.

“There were a large number of pupils who made significant progress whilst at Cavendish School.

“Special congratulations go to Poppy Mercer, Annabel Wills, George Kyprianou-Hickman, Joe Dicksee and Charlotte Roberts Rajoo, who achieved the equivalent of A* or A in all of their GCSEs.”