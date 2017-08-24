Eastbourne GCSE Results: Bede’s pupils celebrate ‘impressive’ grades

Bede’s GCSE pupils have been congratulated on achieving a set of impressive results today (Thursday).

Almost 20 per cent of all grades were A*, 92 per cent of grades at A*-C, and 82 per cent of pupils earned at least one A or A*.

Bede's students celebrating their results SUS-170824-154450001

This year’s GCSE cohort achieved particularly strong results in their core subjects, with 59 per cent A*-A in Modern Languages, 56 per cent A*-A in Separate Sciences, 53 per cent A*-A in Maths and 95 per cent A*-C in English.

It was also another successful year for those studying visual and performing arts disciplines, with pupils earning 100 per cent A*-A in Dance, 78 per cent A*-A in Music, 77 per cent A*-A in Art (including Art and Design, Ceramics and Photography) and 50 per cent A*-A in Drama.

Particularly high-achieving individuals include Tom McGovern, who earned 10A*s, Jacob Liebenberg, who earned nine A*s and three As, Molly Fisher-Newton, who earned nine A*s and one A, and Imogen Lock, who earned eight A*s and three As.

Straight A*-A grades were also earned by Evie Taylor, Hope Ball, Freddy Clemo, Amber Gott, Angus Bartlett and Charles Manning, and more than eight A*-A grades were earned by Alex Targett, Owen Maitland-Shadwell, Grace Stannard, Ben Peppard, Kozma Prevelic, and Darcy Bartlett.

Bede’s Academic Deputy Head John Tuson said, “This is an impressive set of grades from a year group of many talents, and these children should be justifiably pleased by their accomplishments.

“Moreover, for every gifted academic earning a tranche of A*s, we must not undervalue those hard-earned C grades from an ISFA England footballer or that clutch of B’s from an international-standard cricketer. It is, after all, Bede’s diversity that gives it its strength.”

Bede’s Headmaster Peter Goodyer said, “To achieve these outcomes with a pupil body so diverse is nothing short of exceptional.

“In particular, I could not be prouder of the fact that Bede’s continues to refuse to top-slice its intake while at the same time delivering results improvements, particularly at the top end. It is a testament to the hard work of our pupils and their teachers. Well done to them all.”