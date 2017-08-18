Eastbourne gardener disqualified from driving after naked tractor incident

An Eastbourne gardener has been charged after taking a tractor from a farm – while naked.

Oliver Jackson, 22, of Darley Road, pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) to aggravated vehicle taking and property damage under £5,000.

This comes after the incident at Parkwood Farm, Upper Dicker, in which police reported a dairy farmer found him ‘shouting and screaming’ while naked in his yard on July 30.

He then took a tractor and drove it until there was a collision which resulted in damage to the vehicle and farm gates and fences.

Jackson pleaded guilty to taking the vehicle without the consent of the owner and causing collision damage of less than £5,000.

According to Hastings Magistrates Court he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay £700 compensation and to carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work, which included alcohol treatment.